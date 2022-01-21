Analysts Expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) will post $88.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $350.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down 1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 56.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 59.28. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

