Analysts Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NESR. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

