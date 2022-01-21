Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

