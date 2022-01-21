Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

