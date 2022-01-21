Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Post $3.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.77. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Snap-on by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

