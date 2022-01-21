Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$1.66 EPS

Brokerages expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.56. 25,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,100. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after buying an additional 685,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.