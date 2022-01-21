Analysts Issue Forecasts for CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for CyberAgent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $8.54 on Thursday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.