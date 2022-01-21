Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.37. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

