Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Target Price at $71.33

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $844.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

