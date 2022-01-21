Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price at $32.95

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 5,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,191. Keyera has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

