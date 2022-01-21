Analysts Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Target Price at $75.50

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SYIEY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. 71,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,426. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.