Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $9.37

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.37.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

