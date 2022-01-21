Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $87.83

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.47. 11,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.