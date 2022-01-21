Analyzing Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.59 $15.87 million $2.26 10.65 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.03%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 103.09%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats a.k.a. Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

