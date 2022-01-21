Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,870 to GBX 2,900. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Anglo American traded as high as GBX 3,544 ($48.36) and last traded at GBX 3,523.50 ($48.08), with a volume of 1995302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,376 ($46.06).

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,500 ($47.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,300 ($45.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($43.80) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,202.22 ($43.69).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,340.39). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 221 shares of company stock valued at $640,067.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,992.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,952.66. The firm has a market cap of £47.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

