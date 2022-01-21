Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.43

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 8645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$523.76 million and a PE ratio of -84.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

