Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.61

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 314551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

