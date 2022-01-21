Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 27.1% in December

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

