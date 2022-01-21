Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $540,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.58 million, with estimates ranging from $3.82 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. Anterix has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $930.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anterix by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Anterix by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

