Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.24.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 125.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,886,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.