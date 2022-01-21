Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APEN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $160.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CPMG Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

