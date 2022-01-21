Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is S&CO Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

S&CO Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

