Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

