Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.52.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

