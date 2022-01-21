Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $171.00. The stock traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $102.22. Approximately 2,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,308,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

