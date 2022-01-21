Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe Sells 8,813 Shares

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,927,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.