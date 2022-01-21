Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARES. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

NYSE ARES opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

