ArGo (ARGO) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArGo has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $8,456.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.