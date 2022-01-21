Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,475,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 37.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares during the last quarter.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

