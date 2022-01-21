Artal Group S.A. Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 6.70% of Leap Therapeutics worth $16,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,327,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 417,905 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.37. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

