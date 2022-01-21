Artal Group S.A. Buys 100,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics makes up about 1.9% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned 1.52% of Fate Therapeutics worth $85,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $359,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,702 shares of company stock worth $6,118,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.31.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

