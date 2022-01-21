Artal Group S.A. Purchases New Position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,273,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,856,000. Omega Therapeutics accounts for 1.0% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,061,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

