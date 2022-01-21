Artal Group S.A. Takes Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,737 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

