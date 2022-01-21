Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ARESF opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARESF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

