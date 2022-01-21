Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,414 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $69,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 338.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of TS opened at $23.92 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

