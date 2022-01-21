Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,365 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of News worth $102,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of News by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of News by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of News by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

NWSA opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.