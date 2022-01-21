Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $81,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

