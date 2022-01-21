Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $92,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $397.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.06. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

