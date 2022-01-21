Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $85.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,888,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,139 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.21% of Schlumberger worth $85,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.