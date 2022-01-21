Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 16,487 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $110,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

