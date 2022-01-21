ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €845.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

