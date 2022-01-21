ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.