Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

