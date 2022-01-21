Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

