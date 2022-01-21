ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.28.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

