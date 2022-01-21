Atomic Wallet Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,540.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $10.63 million and $28,540.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.