AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

