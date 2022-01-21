Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 14548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Innovation stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

