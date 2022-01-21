Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.63 ($91.62).

ETR:NDA opened at €99.86 ($113.48) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.37. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 52-week high of €91.82 ($104.34). The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

