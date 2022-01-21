AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 34,054 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $58,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

